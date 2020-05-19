Annual Memorial Day ceremony moves online

The City of San Marcos will be moving its annual Memorial Day ceremony online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will share it with the public on May 25.

The short video ceremony will feature the annual veteran readings of the Pledge of Allegiance and the listing of names of those from Hays County who died in action.

The ceremony will also include the national anthem performed by Caitlyn Hagerty of San Marcos High School, Taps performed by Gabriel Ortiz of San Marcos High School, an invocation by Pastor Chad Caddick and a statement from Mayor Jane Hughson.

The Hays County Veterans Memorial located on the corner of Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive will be open for those who wish to pay their respects to loved ones and veterans who lost their lives while serving but will be advised to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Memorial Day ceremony will be broadcasted at 10 p.m. on Spectrum Ch. 10 and Grande Ch. 16. The ceremony will also be shared to the San Marcos Community Services Facebook page and the City of San Marcos Youtube channel.

