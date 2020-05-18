Gov. Abbott announces second phase of Texas reopening
May 18, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference May 18 to announce the next phase in reopening the Texas economy, opening many businesses and services effective immediately.
According to the Department of Health Services, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas is at least 48,693, with 28,371 recovered and 1,347 deaths. Abbott began the conference stating Texas administers up to 25,000 COVID-19 tests daily. Abbot said hospitalizations in Texas have generally decreased, also stating the rate of positive test results in the state has decreased to under 5%.
In phase II of reopening, the following services can reopen effective immediately:
- Child Care Centers
- Child Care Families
- Massage and Personal-Care, Beauty Services
- Massage and Personal-Care, Beauty Service Customers
- Youth Clubs
- Youth Club Participants
- Youth Sports Operators
- Youth Sports Families
- Gyms / Exercise Facilities
- Gym / Exercise Facility Patrons
- Manufacturers
- Office-Based Employers *
- Office-Based Employees
*Businesses located in offices must limit their occupancy to 25% of their workforce
On May 22, restaurants can expand their occupancy to 50% capacity. Additionally, the following services can reopen effective May 22:
- Bars *
- Bar Patrons
- Bowling Alleys, Bingo Halls, Simulcasting, Skating Rinks
- Bowling, Bingo, Simulcasting, Skating Customers
- Rodeo / Equestrian Events
- Zoos, Aquariums, Natural Caverns
- Zoo, Aquarium, Natural Cavern Visitors
*Bars, wine tasting rooms, craft breweries, and similar businesses may open at 25% occupancy
The following services can reopen effective May 31:
- Day Youth Camp Operators
- Day Youth Camp Families
- Overnight Youth Camp Operators
- Overnight Youth Camp Families
- Professional Sports Without In-Person Spectators
Some counties experiencing surges in cases will have phase II openings delayed until May 29, including: El Paso, Randall, Potter, Moore and Deaf Smith.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
