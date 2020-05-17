Hays County reports one new case of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reports one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, May 17, increasing the total number of cases in the county to 222 and total active cases to 74.

As of May 17, the number of recovered cases remains at 145. Negative tests increased to 2,172; 99 tests are pending.

There have been 24 hospitalizations due to the virus, with four people currently hospitalized. COVID-19-related fatalities in the county remain at three.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 38 and 22, respectively.

