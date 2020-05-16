Star Rundown: A Farewell Recap
May 16, 2020
On our last episode of #StarRundownSaturday, we say goodbye to graduating senior Bella Lopes and reflect on the monumental events that took place during this past school year.
Video by Haley Brand
Star Rundown Intro by Ethan Hunt
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.
Haley Brand is the engagement editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As engagement editor, Haley manages all social media for The Star and works in conjunction with the advertising department This ranges from posting to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to creating and sending out the newsletter each week. Before that, Haley was a multimedia reporter for the multimedia team. She is currently a sophomore and a public relations and mass communications major.