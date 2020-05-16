Star Rundown: A Farewell Recap

Jaden Edison, Bella Lopes, and Haley Brand
May 16, 2020

On our last episode of #StarRundownSaturday, we say goodbye to graduating senior Bella Lopes and reflect on the monumental events that took place during this past school year.

 

Video by Haley Brand

Star Rundown Intro by Ethan Hunt

