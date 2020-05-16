Hays County reports no new cases of COVID-19, one recovers

The Hays County Health Department reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 May 16, leaving the total number of cases in the county at 221 as the total active cases decreased to 73.

As of 4 p.m. May 16, 145 people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine. Received negative tests increased to 2,161 with 109 tests still pending.

There has been a total of 24 hospitalizations due to the virus with four currently hospitalized, and a total of three COVID-19-related fatalities in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 37 and 22, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 24 times, 24 visits today