Hays County reports two new cases of COVID-19
May 15, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 May 15, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 221 and total active cases to 74.
As of 4 p.m. May 15, 144 people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine. Received negative tests increased to 2,122 with 120 tests still pending.
There has been a total of 24 hospitalizations due to the virus with four currently hospitalized, and a total of three COVID-19-related fatalities in the county.
Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 37 and 22, respectively.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
