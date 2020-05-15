Hays County releases current census response rates
May 15, 2020
Hays County released the response rates of the 2020 Census throughout the county, showing a rate generally above the Texas average and a high response rate for Mountain City.
More than 84% of Mountain City residents have completed the census, a rate that is 20% higher than most cities in Hays County. Mountain City is located between Kyle and Buda and has a population of about 670.
The response rates for Hays County cities are as follows:
- Buda 67.6%
- Dripping Springs 57.7%
- Hays 68.8%
- Kyle 60.7%
- Mountain City 84.6%
- Niederwald 48.2%
- San Marcos 40.2%
- Uhland 50.4%
- Village of Bear Creek 72.5%
- Woodcreek 57.0%
- Wimberley 52.1%
The response rate for Texas is currently 53.7%
Hays County Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said an undercounted census leads to less federal funding for public services.
“Hays County residents were undercounted in 2010,” Ingalsbe said. “That means we missed out on funding for critical programs, including roads, schools and public services.”
The 2020 Census can be taken online at the United States Census Bureau website.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.