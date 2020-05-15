Hays County releases current census response rates

The U.S. Census Bureau mails self-response questionnaire forms to every residence in the country to complete the census. According to the Census Bureau, only 42.4% of the Hays County population has completed the census.

Hays County released the response rates of the 2020 Census throughout the county, showing a rate generally above the Texas average and a high response rate for Mountain City.

More than 84% of Mountain City residents have completed the census, a rate that is 20% higher than most cities in Hays County. Mountain City is located between Kyle and Buda and has a population of about 670.

The response rates for Hays County cities are as follows:

Buda 67.6%

Dripping Springs 57.7%

Hays 68.8%

Kyle 60.7%

Mountain City 84.6%

Niederwald 48.2%

San Marcos 40.2%

Uhland 50.4%

Village of Bear Creek 72.5%

Woodcreek 57.0%

Wimberley 52.1%

The response rate for Texas is currently 53.7%

Hays County Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said an undercounted census leads to less federal funding for public services.

“Hays County residents were undercounted in 2010,” Ingalsbe said. “That means we missed out on funding for critical programs, including roads, schools and public services.”

The 2020 Census can be taken online at the United States Census Bureau website.

