(Photo Gallery) UPD, Chartwells provide food to Hays County first responders

University Police Department officers and Chartwells teamed up Thursday to show appreciation to Hays County first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Hays County Sheriff’s Department, San Marcos Fire Department, San Marcos Police Department and more, in face masks and gloves, showed up to greet one another, converse and enjoy hot meals under tents put up in the lawn area of Harris Dining Hall.

Chartwells prepared over 100 meals in anticipation for the event. As things came to a close, UPD officers and dining hall employees sat down to converse and enjoy their own meals. Take a look at a photo gallery from the event:

Gallery | 11 Photos Jaden Edison Chartwells Director of Operations Chase Taylor prepares bags of food for Hays County first responders, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Harris Dining Hall.

