(Video) If You Quarantine a Bobcat…

Over the last several weeks, Texas State’s wide and diverse population has been forced to adapt to a lifestyle consisting of online classwork, Zoom meetings and social distancing. Outside of school, precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic have given students the opportunity to learn new skills, binge watch their favorite shows and spend time with pets and family members.

In If You Quarantine a Bobcat… members of The Star and Texas State community give insight into what they have been doing to keep themselves occupied during a difficult time for many across the globe.

