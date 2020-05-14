Texas State lecturer passes away

Wade Martin, Department of English lecturer and Texas State alumnus, died Tuesday, May 12.

Martin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2008 and with a Master of Fine Arts degree in Poetry from Texas State in 2019. Martin was a published poet, participating in the Roundtop Poetry Festival where his poem “Kerouac to Burroughs” was published in the 2015 Poetry at Roundtop Anthology. His poem “Susquehanna” was published in Illya’s Honey and nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

An in memoriam page for Martin can be found on the Department of English in memoriam site. To contribute to the memory book, email Nancy Wilson: [email protected]

The Star will provide more details as they are made available to the public.

