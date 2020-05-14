Rep. Zwiener to distribute face masks in San Marcos and Buda

Texas State Rep. Erin Zwiener and her campaign manager Taylor Bounds speak to about 40 women about running for elected office as part of an event organized by the Hays County Women's Political Caucus, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the LBJ Student Center.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener will distribute face masks to farmers’ markets in San Marcos and Buda May 16 and 17.

Zwiener has distributed face masks to several House District 45 community organizations, including Hays County Food Bank, Hays County Health Department, Wimberley Crisis Bread Basket, Johnson City High School, LBJ Medical Center Senior Living, Blanco County Community Resource Center and Dripping Springs Helping Hands. Additional mask distributions are scheduled for Kyle, Hays Caldwell Women’s Center, Hays CISD, Wimberley Senior Living, and more.

The San Marcos mask distribution will take place at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, 111 E San Antonio St. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The Buda distribution at 308 S Main St. will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 141 times, 3 visits today