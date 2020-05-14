Rep. Zwiener to distribute face masks in San Marcos and Buda
May 14, 2020
State Rep. Erin Zwiener will distribute face masks to farmers’ markets in San Marcos and Buda May 16 and 17.
Zwiener has distributed face masks to several House District 45 community organizations, including Hays County Food Bank, Hays County Health Department, Wimberley Crisis Bread Basket, Johnson City High School, LBJ Medical Center Senior Living, Blanco County Community Resource Center and Dripping Springs Helping Hands. Additional mask distributions are scheduled for Kyle, Hays Caldwell Women’s Center, Hays CISD, Wimberley Senior Living, and more.
The San Marcos mask distribution will take place at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, 111 E San Antonio St. from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The Buda distribution at 308 S Main St. will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.