How COVID-19 changed the game for me

Kate Connors sits in front of a ticket booth with her mask and camera, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Texas State.

Never in life did I think I would have to temporarily say goodbye to sports due to a global pandemic.

Before March 12, my life was jam-packed with social and sporting events and nights of editing photos. Now, with classes moved online, stores and restaurants closed, college students forced to move home and no sports, everything just seems out of place.

I wish I could say I have adjusted well to the changes, but right now that is just not the case.

My main job at Texas State was creating sports content for The University Star and Sports Properties. Without live sports, I feel like I am basically out of a job.

Before COVID-19 took over, we were right in the midst of exciting sporting seasons. The men’s basketball team was going to New Orleans for the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament, baseball was preparing for games and spring football was on the horizon—my favorite time of the year.

Instead of capturing moments of players enjoying themselves in the wonderful spring weather, I am now adjusting to a new lifestyle—one without my camera on a court or field. Since classes moved online and precautions over COVID-19 increased, I moved home for the rest of the semester.

It was a major adjustment. I was used to going to classes, going to my sorority house to see friends and ending my days with sports. Now, I am stuck at home with nowhere to go.

So, what do I do now?

Other sports reporters have written athlete features and posted throwback posts on their social media accounts. I have also tried to keep my own accounts active and find new ways to be creative. But none of it amounts to the feeling of being out and about.

Until that is able to happen again, I am working on keeping myself occupied, wrapping up the spring semester, learning photo editing skills and doing art projects. I even created a jean jacket with Boko the Bobcat on it, building excitement for the next time I can touch the field.

Under current conditions, it is important to care for others and be smart with our actions. We need to practice social distancing and wear masks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone needs to work together for the world to get back to normal. Personally, I would really like that normal back.

My fingers are crossed that we can pick up sporting events in the fall. We will see what Head Football Coach Jake Spavital does in his second year with a new class of recruits and transfers.

We will see how new Head Volleyball Coach Sean Huiet does in his first season without Karen Chisum.

We will feel the excitement from kickoff, scoring and cheering for our favorite athletes again. Things will get back to normal, and we will come out of this situation smarter and stronger than we were before.

Until then, Eat ‘Em Up Cats.

