Hays County reports three new cases of COVID-19, two recover

The Hays County Health Department reported three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 May 11, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 217 and the total active cases to 70.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, 144 people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, up by two from Monday. Received negative tests increased to 2,066 with 121 still pending. There have been a total of 22 hospitalizations due to the virus with three still hospitalized.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 34 and 21, respectively.

