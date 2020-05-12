Gov. Abbott extends Texas disaster declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

The disaster declaration will provide the state resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, Abbott said, “extending the disaster declaration will ensure that Texas has the sources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus.”

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

