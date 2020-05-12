Hays County reports first San Marcos COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Health Department reported a third COVID-19 related death on May 12. The individual was a San Marcos resident in their 60s.

The individual had been hospitalized for three weeks before their death. As of May 12, The Hays County Health department confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 214 and the number of active cases to 69. According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, 142 individuals have recovered from the virus, up by two from Monday.

Received negative tests increased to 2,019 with 117 tests still pending. There are currently three individuals hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 20.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 34 and 19, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

