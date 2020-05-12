Texas Rangers identify shooter of fallen SMPD officer
May 12, 2020
The Texas Rangers positively identified Jose Alfredo Perez DeLaCruz, 46, as the shooter in an incident that left San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Putnam dead and officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller wounded.
The three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call April 18 at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments in San Marcos, when DeLaCruz ambushed them with a rifle. DeLaCruz then killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
DeLaCruz was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and had been in the U.S. since the late 1990s. SMPD said it found no additional criminal record for the shooter, and the case remains active.
“We continue to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Texas Rangers for their diligent work on this case and to our neighboring law enforcement jurisdictions and the community for their support and assistance as our SMPD family recovers from this tremendous loss,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said.
Officers Stewart and Mueller have been released from the hospital and rehab facilities and are recovering. Funeral services for officer Putnam have been postponed until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Jaden Edison is the editor-in-chief at The University Star and has been with The Star since the spring of 2018. As editor-in-chief, Jaden oversees and gives direction to the entire publication, makes final decisions and represents The Star at public gatherings. Before that, he held roles as a columnist, photojournalist, assistant multimedia editor and most recently multimedia editor. He has also contributed to different sections throughout his time. Throughout those experiences, Jaden has visually and aurally captured and written about everything San Marcos and Texas State-related, ranging from the annual Mermaid Promenade in downtown San Marcos to student protests in the Quad. He is currently a senior majoring in electronic media. When not doing journalism, Jaden is watching films, spending time with friends and family and debating who the greatest rapper of all time is.