President Trauth announces cancellation of in-person commencement ceremonies

President Trauth announced the cancellation of in-person commencement ceremonies, scheduling virtual ceremonies for Aug. 6, 7 and 8.

In an email to the university, Trauth said the commencement feasibility work group exhausted several plans to hold in-person commencement but determined it would not be possible.

“As President, Commencement is my favorite time of year. Like many of you, I am disappointed that we cannot come together in person to celebrate this special occasion. However, I take comfort in knowing that we are doing the right thing to protect our Bobcat family and the greater San Marcos community,” Trauth said.

