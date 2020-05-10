Soccer star Kaylee Davis reflects on decorated Texas State career

Forward Kaylee Davis passes the ball to a teammate across the field in the Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, game vs McNeese at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Kaylee Davis leaves San Marcos as one of the most decorated athletes in Texas State women’s soccer history. As she prepares to go pro, she looks back at her decorated career for the soccer team while keeping one eye toward the future.

Some of Davis’ career accolades include All-Sun Belt Conference First Team 2017-19, 2018 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2018 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a tied Texas State record for the number of goals in a season with 18 her junior year.

Texas State has been Davis’ home for three years. She transferred her sophomore year from Sam Houston State.

Her biggest on-field moments include scoring the lone goal of the match in the first-ever Texas State victory over South Alabama, a game-tying penalty kick in the 2018 Sun Belt Championship semifinals and starting all 19 matches her senior year.

As Davis reflected on her time at Texas State, she said she will miss the support she received from Texas State athletics and the San Marcos community.

In regards to her soccer career, Davis said winning the 2018 Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship was one of her biggest highlights.

“It felt quick in the moment but looking back, it was a long process,” Davis said. “It was cool to see how our team overcame a lot and changed a lot through that season, then to finish and win a ring was really cool.”

Aside from her teammates, Davis looked up to assistant coach Lorraine Quinn who took on a mentorship role for her.

Quinn was also one of the more influential people in Davis’ life when she began considering a professional career. Quinn said Davis’ 2018 season is what convinced her that Davis could go pro.

“You have this rare talent in a frontrunner,” Quinn said. “(I told Davis), if you want to play, definitely consider it. There is so many opportunities out there and don’t sell yourself short at all. This is something you’ll only be able to do for a period of time, and if its something you even kind of considered, make sure you don’t write it off.”

Davis recently signed with an agent and is looking to join a professional team, most likely overseas. Davis has no preference as to where she plays, she just wants the chance to play at a high-level and continue her athletic career.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis had to make adjustments to stay ready and in shape.

“Training wise, with everything closed, I’m having to adjust to training with (less) equipment and less space,” Davis said. “Everything else has just been delayed until leagues resume and travel restrictions are lifted. It’s just a waiting game right now.”

Despite this, Davis feels that she is ready to make the switch to the pros. She believes she is prepared for the increased talent and athleticism but says living in a new country could be a struggle.

“If I do go overseas, that’s a lifestyle change at first,” Davis said. “I think that just adjusting to a new environment and culture would probably be the biggest adjustment for me. Playing wise, the speed is going to pick up another level. As far as physicality and mentality even, I think those are things that I am equipped to take to the next level.”

Davis also has aspirations outside of the soccer field. She is prepared to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and has always dreamed of being a nurse. If her pro career does not pan out, she plans on using her degree to apply for nursing school.

Davis was close with senior defender Genesis Turman, who she went to high school with. While Turman is excited about Davis’ future in soccer, she is more proud of Davis as a person and excited about her future outside of soccer.

“She’s a go-getter and she’s confident in who she is and she’s confident in who God made her to be,” Turman said. “I know that she will have the support of us back home. I’m also confident that soccer is not her true identity and that she is going to be confident that no matter what happens, she is okay.”

