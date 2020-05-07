Hays County reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 199 as the total active cases decrease to 76.

As of 4 p.m., May 7, five more people recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 122. Since yesterday, 58 negative lab tests have been received, totaling 1,819 negative test results; 17 tests are pending.

The current number of hospitalizations decreased by two, totaling six current hospitalizations. COVID-19 related deaths remain at one.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 40 and 21, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

