Abbott modifies executive orders, eliminates punishment by jail confinement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sits in a media briefing Friday, April 10, 2020, in the State Capitol. Photo courtesy of Texas governor's office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott modified executive orders related to COVID-19 on Thursday, to eliminate punishment by jail confinement for violation.

A press release states the modified order is retroactive to April 2, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner jailed for refusal to close her salon. Luther opened her salon on April 28, before Abbott’s executive orders re-opening Texas businesses in phases.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the modifications may also ensure that others like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo for also violating executive orders, should not be subject to confinement.

“As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place,” Abbott said.

