Hays County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reports 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 195 and active cases to 77.

As of 4 p.m., May 6, the number of people recovered remains at 117. Since yesterday, no negative lab test results were received, keeping the total number at 1,761; 21 tests are pending.

One more person has been hospitalized due to the virus, totaling eight current hospitalizations. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities remains at one.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 42 and 20, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

