San Marcos seeks applicants for COVID-19 response funds

The City of San Marcos is accepting applications until May 20 for funding through a $425,261 Community Development Block Grant for Coronavirus Response.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. San Marcos is seeking qualified applications from for-profit entities, non-profit organizations, government agencies and city departments. The funds must be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, which can include responding to the economic or health effects of the virus.

Eligible applicants must satisfy a national CDBG program objective and should address one or more of the following designated priority needs: public services, economic development, affordable housing, public facilities/infrastructure/transportation or clearance activities. Projects benefiting low and moderate-income individuals will be prioritized.

San Marcos is inviting citizens and organizations to participate in the discussion around the best uses of the funding, including the following events:

June 2: City Council Meeting Public Hearing to review applications and receive comments

June 7-13: Public comment period on the proposed CDBG-CV programs and projects

June 16: City Council Meeting Discussion on CDBG-CV funding allocations

For additional information about the CDBG-CV program, contact Community Initiatives Administrator Carol Griffith at (512) 393-8147 or by e-mail to [email protected].

Applications may be downloaded at the San Marcos CDBG action plans website.

