Hays County reports seven new COVID-19 cases, five more recover

The Hays County Local Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 183 and total active cases to 67.

As of 4 p.m., May 5, five additional people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 115. Since yesterday, 62 negative lab test results were received, bringing the total number of negative test results to 1,761, and 17 tests are pending.

Two more people have been hospitalized due to the virus, totaling seven current hospitalizations. There has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 36 and 17, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

