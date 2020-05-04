Hays County reports nine new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reported nine new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 May 4, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 176 as the total active cases decreased to 65.

As of 4 p.m. May 4, 10 more cases have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, bringing the total recovered cases with 110. Since yesterday, 32 additional negative lab results were received, bringing the total number of negative tests to 1,699, and 17 tests are pending.

The current number of hospitalizations remains at 5, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

The cities with the highest number of active cases remain Kyle and San Marcos at 33 and 17, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

