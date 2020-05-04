Common Experience reveals new theme for 2020-2021

Texas State Class of 2023 students smile for a photo in their Common Experience t-shirts, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Strahan Coliseum.

Texas State announced that “Dynamics” will be the Common Experience theme for the 2020-21 academic school year.

In an email sent out to the university, Provost Gene Bourgeois said the theme will focus on discussing the motivating forces behind everything, everywhere.

The theme will be accompanied by the book “American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures”, edited by award-winning actress America Ferrera. The book is a collection of first-person stories from Ferrera and 31 prominent figures, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Liza Koshy.

All incoming first-year students will receive a copy of the selected book and are expected to discuss the book in university seminar classes and other courses.

For more information about “Dynamics” and the Common Experience program, visit https://www.txstate.edu/commonexperience/.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 24 times, 24 visits today