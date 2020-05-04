Texas State appoints its first ever chief compliance officer

Texas State detailed numerous instances of underreported crime statistics on campus between 2016-2018 in its Annual Security Report. Now, the state—as well as the campus community—is taking notice.

Texas State officially announced, effective today, the appointment of an assistant vice president for institutional compliance and chief compliance officer.

An email from Vice President for University Administration and Special Assistant to the President Lisa Lloyd announced the hiring of Bobby Mason, who will be responsible for the oversight of the Title IX, Title VII, Americans with Disabilities Act and Clery Act compliance programs at Texas State.

Mason is tasked with developing and implementing an institutional compliance program that promotes integrity and ethics and builds compliance consciousness into daily operations throughout the university. He will also work collaboratively with compliance offices and officials currently spread throughout the university to verify and ensure university compliance across all sectors.

Mason’s hiring comes months after the university detailed numerous instances of underreported crime statistics on campus between 2016-2018 in its Annual Security Report.

“The university remains committed to providing accurate and complete information to the university community about Texas State’s safety, security, and crime prevention policies, procedures and programs,” Texas State President Denise Trauth said. “While we have made significant progress, there is more to be done.”

Mason earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Development at Southwestern College and a Master of Arts degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, where he held roles managing regulatory compliance programs across large organizations.

Mason also served as the director of institutional compliance at the University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center. Most recently, he worked as the institutional equity officer, Title IX coordinator and equal opportunity officer at the University of Oklahoma.

