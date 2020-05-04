(Photo Gallery) San Marcans return to businesses following executive order
A sudden revival
Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 1 executive order allowing restaurant dining areas, retail stores and movie theaters to re-open at 25% capacity brought some San Marcos residents out of quarantine and back to some of their favorite locations around town.
Even with the executive order in place, some businesses opted to remain closed. San Marcans eager to return to some type of normalcy filled the tables of open businesses, while other people remained home practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
