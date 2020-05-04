(Photo Gallery) San Marcans return to businesses following executive order

Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 1 executive order allowing restaurant dining areas, retail stores and movie theaters to re-open at 25% capacity brought some San Marcos residents out of quarantine and back to some of their favorite locations around town.

Even with the executive order in place, some businesses opted to remain closed. San Marcans eager to return to some type of normalcy filled the tables of open businesses, while other people remained home practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallery | 12 Photos Rebecca Harrell A large banner welcomes customers, Saturday, May 2, 2020, outside of Saltgrass Steak House. A May 1 executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott allowed restaurant dining areas, malls and movie theaters to re-open at 25% capacity.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 13 times, 13 visits today