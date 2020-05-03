Hays County reports one new COVID-19 case

The Hays County Local Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 May 3, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 168 and total active cases to 67.

As of 4 p.m. May 3, the number of recovered cases remains the same at 100. Nine additional negative test results were received, bringing the total number of negative lab test results to 1,667, and 11 tests are pending.

The current number of hospitalizations remains 5, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

The cities with the highest number of active cases are Kyle and San Marcos at 33 and 17, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

