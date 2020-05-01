Texas State to resume face-to-face instruction during summer II and fall semester

Texas State students walk to and from classes on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, near the Quad.

Texas State, and the other six member institutions in the Texas State University System, has begun plans to resume face-to-face instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning July 6, Texas State will return to in-person instruction for the summer II session and the following fall 2020 semester. Summer I classes taking place June 1–July 2 will remain online.

“We are working to adapt university operations to promote a safe, healthy learning, and working environment for our students, faculty, and staff. We are also remaining flexible, as we know the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” Texas State President Denise Trauth said in an email to students.

Trauth said she established several pandemic and post-pandemic work groups to address areas related to safety, learning and university operations. The groups, consisting of faculty and staff subject matter experts, are tasked with contributing to a university-wide plan that will drive the actions taken to mitigate risks, deliver quality education and protect the university community.

The groups include:

Continuity of Education to make recommendations regarding instructional delivery and explore scenarios related to face-to-face delivery. Health, Wellness, and Safety to develop processes and protocols to mitigate risks and ensure a healthy community environment. Continuity of Housing to address the return of students living on the San Marcos Campus. Continuity of Research to develop a plan to safely resume research activities. Faculty and Staff Morale to address employee needs and well-being.

Trauth said recommendations from the groups will be reviewed by members of the President’s Cabinet by June 15 with an implementation plan communicated to the university community no later than July 1.

“We have experienced many changes and transitions together over the last two months. I am so proud of your flexibility, your creativity, and the compassion you have shown one another. I know we will continue to meet the challenges ahead and emerge from this situation stronger and better than ever,” Trauth said.

In a press release, TSUS Chancellor Brian McCall said presidents at each of the seven member institutions will have the flexibility to establish health and safety protocols based on local needs.

“We have an obligation to accommodate students who want to continue their studies on campus this fall, but also a responsibility to keep our communities as safe as possible while the state and federal governments continue their work to manage the spread of COVID-19.”

