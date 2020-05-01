Construction project on Bishop and Moore streets begin May 4

Construction from Bishop Street to Moore Street begins May 4 as part of the Hopkins Street Improvement Project expected to be completed in 2022. The first phase of construction will begin in the three blocks of Hopkins between Endicott Street and Johnson Avenue.

For the duration of construction, traffic will be diverted to Craddock Avenue. There will also be small detours for local traffic to Belvin Street or San Antonio Street. Construction equipment will be stored on two city-owned lots between Hopkins Street and Belvin Street.

This project will replace the existing water and wastewater structures, add a drainage system to improve storm water runoff and reconstruct the street with curbs and sidewalks. Additionally, traffic-calming measures are included in the street design to reduce speeds and improve safety for the historic residential area.

The projected cost for the project is $10,070,388 and comes after the City was awarded a $3,000,000 grant by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Board.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 27 times, 27 visits today