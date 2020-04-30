Officer shot in line of duty returns home
April 30, 2020
San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Mueller returned home Wednesday after treatment at the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital following a shooting that left him and another officer wounded and one dead.
Mueller left the hospital with support from fellow officers and colleagues throughout the city.
“His shift was there to greet him at the hospital doors and escorted his vehicle past the police station, where SMPD, many local public safety entities, and City of San Marcos staff were there to greet him with cheers, applause, and homemade signs. It was a beautiful moment of love and solidarity among the SMPD family,” SMPD posted via Facebook.
SMPD said Franco Stewart, the other officer wounded, remains in the hospital but is making progress. The family of Justin Putnam, the officer killed, has made no decision about funeral services.
“We remain humbled by the heartfelt support and love we receive daily. Though our hearts are broken, we remain in awe of this community and the response from many across the country. There are no words to fully express our thanks to each of you,” SMPD said.
Cards and letters may be sent to SMPD, 2300 S IH35, San Marcos, TX 78666.