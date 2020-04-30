Officer shot in line of duty returns home

San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Mueller was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Twin Lakes Villa Apartments in San Marcos.

San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Mueller returned home Wednesday after treatment at the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital following a shooting that left him and another officer wounded and one dead.

Mueller left the hospital with support from fellow officers and colleagues throughout the city.

“His shift was there to greet him at the hospital doors and escorted his vehicle past the police station, where SMPD, many local public safety entities, and City of San Marcos staff were there to greet him with cheers, applause, and homemade signs. It was a beautiful moment of love and solidarity among the SMPD family,” SMPD posted via Facebook.

Gallery | 4 Photos Jaden Edison San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson stands next to a poster with the photos of officers (left to right) Franco Stewart, Justin Putnam and Justin Mueller, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Fire Station 5 in San Marcos. Putnam was killed while responding to an April 18 assault/domestic disturbance report and the other two officers were left wounded. Putnam is the first SMPD officer killed in the line of duty since officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Dec. 2017.

SMPD said Franco Stewart, the other officer wounded, remains in the hospital but is making progress. The family of Justin Putnam, the officer killed, has made no decision about funeral services.

“We remain humbled by the heartfelt support and love we receive daily. Though our hearts are broken, we remain in awe of this community and the response from many across the country. There are no words to fully express our thanks to each of you,” SMPD said.

Cards and letters may be sent to SMPD, 2300 S IH35, San Marcos, TX 78666.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 11 times, 11 visits today