Free to-go lunches feed faculty and staff during pandemic

The faculty and staff lunch pick-up program began March 30 and has now served over 8,000 meals, according to a press release from Chartwells. The meals are available at Harris Dining Hall every weekday by walking up or placing a group pre-order.

Chartwells is also providing the free lunches to the Round Rock campus by using the Texas State mail delivery system.

With the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, Chartwells has been able to use the food intended for the regular semester in the free lunch program.

Texas State faculty and staff can visit Harris Dining Hall on the west side of campus at 700 Moore St. for a free meal.

