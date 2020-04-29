Bobcat Shuttle services to adjust schedule

Texas State shuttle services to adjust schedule from May 4 to May 15.

The Bobcat Shuttle schedule is set to change Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 15.

The new schedule approximates a 30-minute bus frequency Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is one shuttle per route with no evening or night service. The shuttles won’t run on Saturdays.

Routes 24 and 28, Craddock and Holland, are combined and the Holland bus stop is set to pick up at Hillside Ranch.

Texas State remains an essential function of state government and must stay open. While Texas State has implemented safety practices for shuttle riders, all shuttle riders must also adhere to social distancing requirements and wear face masks.

The summer shuttle service schedule will be announced before May 15.

Contact Bobcat Shuttle Customer Service at 512-245-5555 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

