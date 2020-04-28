Hays County reports five new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 28, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 160 and total active cases to 81.

As of 4 p.m. April 28, one more person has recovered and is out of quarantine, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 78. Since Monday, 23 additional negative lab tests were received, bringing the total negative test results to 1,562 and current pending tests to 13.

The number of current hospitalizations remains at five, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 42 and 20, respectively.

