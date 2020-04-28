Uninsured Hays County residents now eligible for free COVID-19 testing

Hays County is partnering with two Live Oak medical facilities to offer free COVID-19 testing for individuals with symptoms who may be uninsured, underinsured or indigent.

Individuals with symptoms who cannot afford to pay for testing can begin the screening process by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 512-393-5525 Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. For general questions, the hotline will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The qualifications for the free test include:

Be uninsured, underinsured or financially unable to pay for testing or laboratory fees

Meet the assessment criteria for testing, which will be determined during the screening call

Be a resident of Hays County

Live Oaks Health Partners Community Clinic will contact the individual following the screening to discuss if the screening tests indicated a test should be given. If a test is determined to be given to the individual, they can scheduled an appointment.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 11 times, 11 visits today