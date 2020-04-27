Hays County reports six new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reported six new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 27, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 155 and total active cases to 77.

As of 4 p.m. April 27, six more cases have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recovered cases to 77. The new total number of negative test results is 1,539 after increasing by 38, and 11 tests are currently pending.

One additional person has been hospitalized due to the virus, totaling five current hospitalizations. There has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 39 and 20, respectively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today