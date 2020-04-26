Hays County reports no new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department reported no additional cases of COVID-19 April 26, leaving the total number of active cases in the county at 77.

As of 3:15 p.m. April 26, the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county remains 149. No additional cases have recovered, keeping the total number of recovered cases at 71. The number of negative lab tests increased by 10, making the total negative tests 1,501.

Currently, four people are still hospitalized, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 39 and 20, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

