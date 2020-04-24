COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 24, 2020

Photo of the State Capitol and Governor's mansion, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Austin. Courtesy of Texas Governor's office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will provide HOME Tenant-Based Rental Assistance to people experiencing housing challenges in response to COVID-19 and launch an online COVID-19 test collection map.

The TBRA funds are made possible through a series of waivers that give the flexibility needed to provide assistance to those in need.

The waivers allow a portion of the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs funds to be used to help people with their rent, security deposit payments and utility bills. Up to $11.3 million will be available to current TBRA administrators in the coming weeks, who will then distribute the aid to people who qualify.

The COVID-19 test collection map aims to help people locate test collection sites within their communities. The interactive map displays detailed information on public and private mobile, walk-in and drive-thru test collection sites around the state.

Over 340 test collection sites are currently listed on the map. Additional locations will be added as more sites are identified.

Users can submit updated information about a test collection site or suggest additional sites by filling out an online form.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

