Bobcats: Where are they now?

After Texas State made a switch to remote classes due to concerns over COVID-19, some students returned home to complete their day-to-day class assignments unless extreme circumstances prohibited them from leaving San Marcos.

For some, going home meant navigating through overcrowded airports, sitting on an airplane for hours and traveling across the globe with uncertainty about what lied ahead.

Seeing and understanding where those students come from gives insight into customs they may practice, conditions in which they may have lived, values they may hold close to heart and most relevant to the time period—how they may be impacted by COVID-19.

Courtesy of fall 2019 data provided by Texas State and School of Journalism and Mass Communication professors Kym Fox and Daniel Carter, these maps show where Bobcats are from, where they may be and how they may be affected by current conditions.





