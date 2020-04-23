COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 23, 2020

Gov. Abbott announces updates for the state, Friday, April 17, 2020, in the state capitol.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will receive nearly $54 million in federal funds to support older Texans and people with disabilities as part of the state’s response to COVID-19.

The funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living through the CARES Act, will be used to support programs and services administered by the state’s 28 Area Agencies on Aging. Programs and services include home-delivered meals, help with household chores, assistance with groceries and respite care or other services for family caregivers.

“Older Texans and Texans with disabilities face a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and they need continued support during these trying times,” Abbott said in a press release. “These federal funds will help provide higher risk Texans with additional support and resources to meet their everyday needs while allowing them to stay at home and stay safe.

Funding will also be used to support the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, which advocates for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes and assisted living facilities.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

