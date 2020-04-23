Hays County confirms four new cases of COVID-19

The Hays County Local Health Department confirmed four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 April 23, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 147 and total active cases to 75.

As of 4 p.m. April 23, 71 people have recovered and are out of quarantine. Currently, four people are hospitalized and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county.

The April 23 case update reported an additional 325 negative test results. This unusually high number is a result of the Department of State Health Services electronic reporting system sending backlogged negative test results from the past two weeks. Positive test results have not been affected. Now, 1141 test results are reported negative in the county, with nine currently pending.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 39 and 19, receptively.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star's COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

