Texas State to give out millions in financial relief to students amid COVID-19 pandemic

Texas State University President Denise Trauth announced $30 million in assistance to students today via email.

Bobcat Cares will give $30 million in financial relief to students including providing funds directly to currently enrolled and eligible students with COVID-19 related expenses, emergency grants to all students enrolled in summer courses, pro-rated refunds of certain spring semester charges, and a new scholarship to assist with fee and tuition costs for the fall 2020 semester.

Currently enrolled full-time and part-time students can receive emergency funding for expenses related to housing, food, technology and course materials. Applications for the funding open April 27 and require filling out a brief survey at txstate.edu/cares/apply.

The grants will be based on student expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID19. The funding is not tied to existing financial aid programs such as the Pell Grant.

More than $10 million is available spring semester students in the form of pro-rated refunds and credits for on-campus housing, parking fees and dining. Students employed through the Federal and State Work-Study programs currently unable to work onsite or remotely due to the pandemic will receive emergency grants.

Texas State is also expanding its tuition-free Bobcat Promise program for first-time freshmen by raising the family adjusted gross income from $35,000 to $50,000. Incoming freshmen must have submitted a completed FAFSA and be admitted by March 15.

The fund is made up of federal emergency funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, totaling over $15 million.

In addition to the CARES Act funds, the university identified $5 million to provide to students enrolled in Summer I and Summer II classes a one-time emergency grant. This grant is equal to $50 per credit hours, up to $600 across both summer sessions.

The summer session grant will be in the form of a credit on the student’s account. Because Summer I courses are remote, fees for the Student Recreation Center, Student Health Center, Transportation Services and the LBJ Student Center will not be charged.

The university will also provide funds directly to students through the Student Emergency Fund under the Division of Student Affairs. A new scholarship fund, Bobcats to Bobcats, has raised over $300,000 to help qualified students pay for tuition and fees in the fall.

