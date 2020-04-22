COVID-19 updates from Gov. Abbott’s office, April 22, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily waived certain financial aid restrictions at the state’s higher education institutions to help students in need financially, along with certain testing requirements for Advance Practice Registered Nurses.

The financial aid waiver allows higher education institutions to transfer all unexpended student financial aid funds from the Texas College Work-Study program to other financial aid programs.

The funds will transfer to programs that do not have a work-study requirement to ensure students will continue receiving financial assistance. Programs include the TEXAS Grant, the Texas Educational Opportunity Grant and the Tuition Equalization Grant.

“With reduced campus operations due to COVID-19, many Texas students are unable to participate in the work-study programs they depend on to pay their tuition and other expenses,” Abbott said. “This waiver allows colleges and universities to put TCWS funds toward other forms of assistance—providing a financial lifeline to students in need.

The APRN waiver allows those who applied for licensure with the Board of Nursing and met requirements to begin practicing under direct physician supervision. National certification is not required under the waiver. Additionally, graduate approval does not include prescriptive authority.

“The State of Texas is committed to removing barriers that could potentially prevent frontline health care workers like APRNs from serving their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response,” Abbott said. “This temporary waiver will ensure more APRNs are available to serve in our communities. We are grateful for our frontline health care professionals and remain unwavering in our support of their crucial work.”

