SJMC summer II classes moved to online courses
April 22, 2020
Classes in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication transitioned to online-only courses in the summer II semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online courses will be offered in three different formats. An asynchronous course will not meet at set times each week, a synchronous course will meet online at a set time each day and a blended course will schedule meetings on some days while being asynchronous for the rest.
Details on what method specific courses will be offered can be found on CATSWEB. Online meeting days and times can be viewed for synchronous and blended courses on the class schedule.