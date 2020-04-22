Hays County reports three new COVID-19 cases, brings current active case count to 77

The Hays County Local Health Department has reported three new COVID-19 lab-confirmed positive cases overnight and today, bringing the total to 143, with 65 of those affected already recovered and out of quarantine (seven more than yesterday) and 77 current active cases.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported in a press release that negative test results have been received for 816 persons, 29 more than yesterday. The number of persons hospitalized remains the same.

Lab Confirmed Negative Pending Recovered Active Cases Fatalities Total Hospitalizations 143 816 9 65 77 1 14 Current Hospitalizations AGE RANGE Female Male Total Fatalities 4 0-9 yrs 2 0 2 0 10-19 yrs 1 3 4 0 20-29 yrs 16 5 21 0 30-39 yrs 22 14 36 0 40-49 yrs 14 7 21 0 50-59 yrs 15 19 34 0 60-69 yrs 11 3 14 0 70-79 yrs 4 3 7 0 > 80 yrs 3 1 4 1 88 55 143 Travel Related 10 No Travel Reported 133 Interview Pending 0 143 continued Total Cases Active Cases Austin* 4 1 Bear Creek 0 0 Buda 18 5 Driftwood 2 1 Dripping Springs 6 4 Hays 0 0 Kyle 62 38 Mountain City 0 0 Niederwald 1 1 San Marcos 44 21 Uhland 0 0 Wimberley 6 6 Woodcreek 0 0 Total 143 77

Prevention Tips:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective. Avoid handshaking and high-fives Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth Stay home when you feel sick Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then put the tissue in the trash, or use the crook of your elbow if a tissue isn’t available Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe. Clean cell and desk phones, computer keyboards, door handles, and work surfaces often. The CDC is now recommending persons visiting grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., wear cloth face masks to help keep from spreading COVID-19 since people who are not experiencing symptoms may be contagious. If you have close, frequent contact with a sick person you should also wear a mask as should the patient if he or she is able to wear one. Avoid travel to areas that have been designated high-risk areas because of multiple verified cases of Corona Individuals are encouraged to avoid large gatherings. This includes, but is not limited to concerts, plays, sporting events, gymnasiums, dances, and restaurants. Recreation activities that can be practiced in private are encouraged. This virus spreads by person-to-person transmission just like the flu, so limiting human contact can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider reminded residents to rely on qualified information sources for additional information such as the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control which offers information in Spanish and Chinese as well as English. The County’s COVID-19 info is here, and as in any emergency situation www.HaysInformed.com, the countywide emergency notification blog, has a rolling list of important information regarding COVID-19. Many City websites also have information for their residents.

