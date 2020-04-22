Mayor Jane Hughson orders parks to remain closed

Mayor Jane Hughson issued a public health advisory and strongly recommends all individuals within San Marcos wear a face mask or homemade face cloths at all times when in public.

To further help stop the spread of COVID-19, parks in San Marcos will remain closed effective as of 11 p.m. April 21, according to an order signed by Mayor Jane Hughson.

The following parks and facilities will remained closed:

Rio Vista Park

City Park

Veramendi Park

Bicentennial Park

Children’s Park

Crook Park

Veteran’s Memorial Park

Dog Beach

Capes Park

Thompson’s Island

Stokes Park

Ramon Lucio Park

Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park

All neighborhood park playscapes, neighborhood basketball courts, dog parks and skate parks will remain closed. Public restrooms and water fountains in city parks and natural areas will be shut off until further notice.

While parks and other park facilities will remain closed, natural areas in the city will remain open. Visitors in natural areas are recommended to remain at least six feet apart and are prohibited from gathering in groups of more than five people.

Natural ares that will remain open in the city include: Blanco Shoals, Prospect Park Natural Area, Purgatory Creek, Ring Tail Ridge, Schulle Canyon, Sessom Creek and Spring Lake.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

