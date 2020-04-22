H-E-B to extend temporary hours of operation

Water, charcoal lighters, coolers, alcoholic beverages and a barbecue pit, moved from individual aisles to the front of the store due to remodeling, sit on sale, Monday, May 27, 2019 in H-E-B at 641 E Hopkins St.

H-E-B announced its stores will extend its temporary hours of operation to better serve customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 27, H-E-B stores across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., until further notice.

A press release states with the addition of new hours, H-E-B will continue to ease product limits. Additionally, its bakery, deli, and floral departments will start to reopen.

“With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices”, H-E-B said in the press release.

The H-E-B on East Hopkins Street in San Marcos has not determined when its Flaming Bird restaurant will re-open.

