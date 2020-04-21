Hays County reports five new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of cases to 140.

As of April 21, 58 people out of the 140 cases have recovered from the virus. There are currently 81 actives cases with 17 pending test results. Currently, four people are hospitalized, and there has been a total of one COVID-19-related fatality in the county. A majority of cases include persons between the ages of 50-59 and were not travel related.

Kyle has the most active cases reporting at 37. San Marcos has the second largest with 24 active cases reporting.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

