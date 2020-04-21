The Star wins 17 awards at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association

The Star's 2019-20 fall semester editorial board poses for a portrait outside of Old Main at Texas State.

Dear readers,

We are pleased to announce that our publication won 17 awards at this year’s Texas Intercollegiate Press Association!

TIPA is the oldest collegiate media organization in the country. It consists of 77 public and private two-year colleges and four-year universities in Texas that teach journalism or have existing or planned student publications. The annual awards honor excellence in student media.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in Corpus Christi from March 25-28, was canceled due to growing concerns over COVID-19. However, competition for previously-published content (from 2019) took place virtually.

Texas State competes in Division I, which includes A&M-College Station, Abilene Christian, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, University of Houston, University of North Texas, UT-Arlington, UT-Austin, UT-Dallas, UT-El Paso and UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Here’s a list of The Star’s winners:

Previously Published Division I

First Place, Special Edition Print Design “Year in Review,” Staff

Second Place, In-Depth Reporting “University officials attempt to fill gaps in Clery reporting,” Jakob Rodriguez

Second Place, Headline Writing, Staff

Second Place, General News Photo “Cite and Release,” Rebecca Harrell

Third Place, Editorial “Texas State, Do Your Job,” Staff

Third Place, General News “Free Speech Feud,” Sierra Martin

Third Place, Documentary Video “Flaka: The Legacy of Brihana Landrum,” Jaden Edison and Rebecca Harrell

Third Place, Photography Environmental Portrait “Memorial Day,” Jaden Edison

Third Place, Overall Design Website, Staff

Third Place, Sports Page Spread Design “Sept. 24, 2019,” Molly Gonzales

Third Place, Interactive Graphic “Iconic Village Plans,” Sawyer Click

Honorable Mention, Interactive Graphic “Sexual Assault Crimes Timeline,” Camelia Juarez

Honorable Mention, In-Depth Reporting “Haven Only Knows,” Laura Figi

Honorable Mention, Editorial Cartoon “Luv is Luv,” Lindsey Taylor

Honorable Mention, Sports Feature Photo “Homecoming Celebration,” Jamie Dorsey

Honorable Mention, Cover Design Newspaper “Oct. 15, 2019 issue,” Molly Gonzales

Honorable Mention, Overall Design Newspaper, Gloria Rivera

Winning awards is a testament to you, our readers, who allow us to enter your lives—through both the good and bad—and tell your stories. We realize it’s a privilege to do our jobs—to serve the public—and we don’t take it for granted.

We will continue to work tirelessly at serving the Texas State and San Marcos community and provide accurate, fair, honest and diverse coverage. We will continue to get to know you and your stories and serve you with the utmost respect and gratitude.

You play a major role in our success. We just want to say: Thank you.

