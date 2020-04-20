Hays County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases in the county to 135 and total active cases to 76.

As of 4 p.m. April 20, 58 people affected by the virus have recovered and are out of quarantine. 25 additional test results have returned negative since April 19, bringing the total number of negative test results to 732. 18 tests are currently pending.

Four people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and there has been a total of one fatality in the county related to the virus.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 33 and 24, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

